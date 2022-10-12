Glenville man charged with stealing over $20,000 from his mother

Floyd Rogers
Floyd Rogers(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after West Virginia State Police says he stole more than $20,000 from his mother.

Troopers received a complaint of financial abuse of an elderly person from a Jane Lew nursing home in January 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

64-year-old Floyd Rogers had reportedly been using his mother’s income to support himself instead of his mother.

Rogers is his mother’s power of attorney due to cognitive issues she has, authorities said.

Staff at the nursing home told troopers Rogers would give them excuses when asked to help his mother financially. Troopers said he once told staff “his own monthly income was cut and he needed his mother’s money to live on and pay off his truck.”

Troopers used a search warrant to search Rogers’ mother’s bank accounts from December 2020 to November 2021. It showed that she had $22,866 deposited into her accounts and Rogers withdrew a total of $21,104.

Rogers has been charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

