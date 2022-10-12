Hope Scholarship rule amendment approved by board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An amendment to the Hope Scholarship program rules was approved by the scholarship board Wednesday. The approval comes after the West Virginia Supreme Court’s decision on October 6 dissolved a Circuit Court injunction against the program.

3,163 students who had applied for and were approved to participate in the Hope Scholarship Program have been in limbo since the Kanawha County Circuit Court injunction at the beginning of July.

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore called the emergency meeting of the Hope Scholarship Board Wednesday to ask the Board for authorization to file an emergency amendment to ensure that any student that was approved for the Hope Scholarship Program prior to the injunction, will remain eligible for the scholarship and receive their funding.

The emergency amendment will go into effect upon approval from the Secretary of State’s Office and will remain in effect until the end of this school year in May of 2023.

The scholarship amount was set to be $4,298.60 for the full academic year.

“Our office will be reaching out to these families to determine their status (nonpublic school, individualized instructional plan, or public school). If you had applied before the injunction and your application was pending, you will not need to re-apply. We will still work through those pending applications and contact families regarding any missing information needed to complete the process,” Treasurer Moore said.

According to Moore, those who had been approved for the scholarship will receive their money by January. He added anyone who may have started the academic year at a non-public school and switched back to public school during the program’s halt will have their payments pro-rated.

The board also clarified the only applications for the current academic year for the Hope Scholarship are for students who had been in the midst of the process and hadn’t been approved before the July injunction or if a student had become eligible during the injunction period.

Otherwise, brand-new interested applicants will have to wait to apply for the scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Applications are expected to open March 1, 2023 and be open until mid-May.

