Local comic and gaming store raises money for friends in the hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Ohio.

According to Ohio state highway patrol Tiger Hickman, Mark Lafferty both of Lost Creek, and Drake Lemensky of Buckhannon were on their way home from a Pokémon convention in Illinois when their car was hit head on.

The three men were life flighted to a hospital with severe injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the accident.

This Saturday and Sunday the Four Horseman Comic and Gaming store at Morgantown mall is holding an event to raise money for the men’s medical expenses..

They will have raffles, Pokémon card sales, Pokémon tournaments, and more.

Sarah Potter Card Sales Management at Four Horsemen in Morgantown said the men lost everything in the wreck including their decks, cards, and gear.

She said it’s a miracle they survived such an awful accident.

“It’s honestly a miracle that any of them walked away from that. Their injuries are really extensive, and they’ve all had surgeries multiple times, but they lived. "

She said the Four Horsemen will match every donation made. They have already received donations for the raffles from other people in the community.

Potter said it’s important not only for the business, but as employees that the three involved in the wreck are taken care of and get home soon.

“It’s really emotional for me to think about how the people we care about have been injured so awfully , and it’s very important that they know, and they understand how much we care and how much the community cares, and how much we value them.”

Potter said Mark, Tiger, and Drake are a huge part of the community and not having them there is surreal for them.

She said even the kids coming in miss them and are trying to help any way they can.

“Tiger, Mark, and Drake always have the extra decks makes sure everybody knows how to play, even if they’re not available to teach it’s always here borrow this one. Really just warm-hearted people, good people to be around. They care about everyone else, and we care about them.”

Potter said she’s excited for the event and is hoping for a good turnout. People have set up a GoFundMe for Lemensky, and for Hickman and Lafferty if you would like to donate.

