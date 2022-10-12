Main Street Morgantown writes letter to city about concerns downtown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Morgantown sent a letter to the city to express concerns from business owners downtown.

Business owners in Morgantown shared they were concerned with what they said was an alleged uptick in criminal activity.

President of Main Street Morgantown, A.J. Hammond, said that several members of the community reached out to the group to see if they could do anything to help stop the activities causing concern.

“The issues have been open drug use, violence, late-night violence,” Hammond explained.

Hammond wrote the letter to city officials on behalf of the community, offering to assist in whatever way they could.

The letter was read and acknowledged at the October 4 council meeting.

He explained that Main Street Morgantown was working with the city to discuss options.

One of the business owners downtown, Connie Merandi, added in her opinion there needed to be change to keep the city thriving.

“Whenever I have a customer that needs to have her husband bring her down because she is worried about leaving her car and walking to the store. I’d rather it not be like that. I’d rather it feel safe,” she said.

Merandi added she felt the council had a responsibility to the community to enforce more safety measures.

“With their initiatives, we can definitely have stronger police protection. We can eliminate the draw that brings these people into our downtown,” she said.

She hoped that the council and the community could work together to put an end to the alleged criminal activity.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.