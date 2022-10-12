Man accused of killing, dismembering woman on trial

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The trial against a man charged with killing a woman and dismembering her body continued Wednesday with a member of the Huntington Police Forensics Unit taking the stand.

Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.

The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp in Guyandotte.

A relative told police he found body parts inside buckets.

Officials tell WSAZ.com Jeffers’ trial could last the remainder of the week.

Prosecutors called three witnesses to the stand Tuesday.

Jeffers is expected to take the stand Friday.

