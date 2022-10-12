Martha Ann Shuman, 82, of Fairview, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born September 3, 1940, a daughter of the late Ira Milford and Nellie Grace Jones. Martha enjoyed crocheting and doing puzzles. She was a member of the Washington Street Church of Christ. Martha is survived by her son, Nelson Kyle Shuman and his wife Susan of Monumental; grandchildren, Wayne Lynn Shuman and his wife Stacey, Adam Lee Shuman and his fiancée Kristie Park, Elizabeth Jo Anderson and her husband TI, and Brandi Rose Shuman; great grandchildren, Wayne Austin Shuman, Annika Shuman, Corbin Jack Shuman, and Karus Alexander Musselman; a sister, Betty Jean Rinehart and her husband Donley of Fairview; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Kyle Shuman; grandchild, Steven Guy Shuman. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home – Curry Chapel, 100 Grant Street in Fairview, on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Evangelist Peter Ray Cole officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

