Mon EMS and Mountaineer Area Rescue Group form partnership

By John Blashke
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 2 groups that help people in emergency situation are formally joining forces.

Monongalia County EMS and the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group will be coordinating more closely from now on.

They made the announcement at the Mon County commission meeting Wednesday morning.

The Mountaineer Area Rescue Group or MARG has been conducting missions in hard-to-reach areas for decades.

Mon EMS Executive Director Forest Weyent says this partnership will allow them to get more immediate help to people in the most remote areas.

“We show up with a lot of a equipment and they show up with a lot of the outdoor knowledge and together we can pitch together a really quick efficient and effective team,” said Weyent.

MARG has 99 volunteers on its search and rescue team. The group covers more than 120 miles of the Morgantown area. This includes hiking trails through forested areas.

They most recently assisted in the search of Morgantown pediatric doctor, John Magruder.

Marg President Lee Fuell says there’s always been some level of cross over between the two organizations -- saying two MARG members also work for Mon County EMS and many members have some medical background.

“Some of our volunteers hold credentials from prior work and move onto other careers, but are able to maintain their certification and are able to bring those authorities here with us,” said Fuell.

Although they may be wearing some different gear, Weyent says their goals at the end of the day are the same.

“We’re trained and equipped to handle 99% of the things they will encounter, but our folks don’t necessarily show up in hiking boots and a backpack with water and compass and additional outdoor wear to be able to go miles and miles into the woods,” said Weyent.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

