More charges filed against 3 men involved in I-79 pursuit, shootout and manhunt

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men involved in a multi-hour pursuit, shootout and manhunt through Harrison and Marion Counties earlier this year are facing more charges.

The men, Wilber Chicas, 27, Jeroenne Carballo, 21, and Luis Lebron, 25, all of Greeneville, South Carolina, were all charged with the following felonies in Marion County with bond set at $1 million each:

Two counts of attempted murder

Third-degree arson

Bringing stolen property into the state

Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Now, all three men are facing numerous charges in Harrison County. The following charges come with an additional $335,000 bond each:

Two counts of attempted murder

11 counts of wanton endangerment

Fleeing with reckless endangerment

Destruction of property

Conspiracy

Officers were dispatched to Walmart on Emily Drive shortly before 6 p.m. on May 26 to investigate a report of a shoplifting incident, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says store employees described the shoplifter as a “dark male with dyed blond light hair” with a “foreign accent and was difficult to understand” and fled with two other males in a white van.

Officers said they encountered the van on Rt. 50 and within one minute of being behind the van, shots were fired at the police cruiser near Advanced Auto Parts in Bridgeport. According to another criminal complaint, a man was working alongside the road and heard the gun shots and a round strike a nearby metal pole.

The pursuit continued through Bridgeport on Center St., Smith St., Pennsylvania Ave., Del Dew Ave., Lawman Ave. and East Olive St. before finally turning onto Rt. 131, Benedum Drive. Shots were fired from the in close proximity of several people.

The pursuit traveled across Rt. 131 when officers said the passengers in the van opened the rear doors and began throwing chairs and other items at the pursuing officers.

While on Rt. 131, court documents say shots were fired from the van at two vehicles, one with a driver and one passenger and the other with a driver and two passengers.

After this, the van turned onto I-79 northbound and traveled into Marion County. As the van continued in Marion County, a passenger continued firing shots at officers with one round striking an officer’s windshield. Numerous items were also thrown out of the back of the van, striking the police cruisers.

The van allegedly exited the interstate at the White Hall and re-entered the interstate traveling north in the southbound lane of traffic.

Officers said the van came to a stop adjacent to the wooded area that would lead one to either the Quality Inn or The Woodland Apartments on Airport Road in Kingmont.

As the van slowed to a stop, a passenger reportedly fired shots again on law enforcement that was arriving. Both cruisers the passenger was firing shots at received damage from bullet impacts.

The driver and passenger of the van started a fire within the van before fleeing on foot, according to the report. One of the passengers continued to fire at deputies while exiting the van.

Through the course of the investigation, officers confirmed the van had been stolen in Greenville, South Carolina and brought into West Virginia by the driver and passengers.

