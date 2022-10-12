New youth outreach center set to open in Buckhannon

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man is working to get youth in the area engaged by opening a new outreach center.

Justin Bowers from Buckhannon is the Director for Appalachian Impact. They work with “at risk” students to get them engaged in the community.

For nearly a decade, they’ve been training mentors and getting them involved in the local schools.

Last year, the Upshur County Commission gave them access to a community building they are working on and remodeling.

“We’re calling it the Hampton Hope Center because that’s been what are organization has been about, building hope for these students. We want to give a place where any number of programs and events can happen. Coffee houses, art shows, after school tutoring, anything like that that someone has an interest in provide. We want this space to be about that.”

The building will be mostly for middle and high school-aged students, but fixing up a building will cost money so bowers says they’re holding fundraisers to help with that, including one this weekend.

The goal is to raise $10,000 for the new space. Their hope is to have programs up and running by spring. Right now, Bowers says they’re headed in the right direction.

“There’s a lot of momentum and energy starting to build. We do have several active mentors throughout the county that have called and said I’m thinking about this idea. Someone called me the other day and said what if we offered art classes? That would be great. Whatever skills or assets they have if it’s something that will connect with students or if students shave an idea, we want that to be available in this space.”

