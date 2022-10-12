Rain tonight, cooling down thereafter!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warm and quiet, but tonight, rain showers and even a few thunderstorms will push in. Find out the timing of the rain, and what happens thereafter, in the video above.

Yesterday was sunny, with temperatures within range for early-October, and today will be similar. The only difference will be cloudy skies, as clouds push in ahead of a cold front out west. So this afternoon will be cloudy, but on the bright side, winds will be light and come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-70s. So today will be decent. After 8 PM, however, a few showers will start pushing in from the west, becoming more widespread overnight. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, which may lead to gusty winds at times. Another line of showers and thunderstorms pushes in around 7 AM tomorrow morning, leading to a soggy commute, and in some areas, a windy one as well. So we are watching carefully, but you may want to give yourself extra time on the roads. The rain leaves by the afternoon, and cooler air will flow in from out west, keeping temperatures in the upper-50s. Thereafter, a mild air mass settles in from out west, resulting in highs in the 60s and sunny skies to end the workweek. A few more showers move in on Sunday, before even colder temperatures come back next week, with highs in the upper-40s at most. In short, today will be cloudy and warm, tonight and tomorrow will be rainy, and after this weekend, colder temperatures will stop by.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Overcast. High: 75.

Tonight: Showers this evening, steady rain overnight. Low: 61.

Thursday: Steady rain, with only a few downpours, during the morning. Peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. High: 66.

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 63.

