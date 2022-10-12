Saturday on the Pitch

All reported scores from around NCWV
Saturday from the pitch
Saturday from the pitch(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

University and Buckhannon-Upshur boy’s soccer ended their Saturday contest tied 1-1.

Linsly traveled to East Fairmont to take on the Bees on senior night. The girl’s soccer team for East Fairmont defeated Linsly 3-0, scoring two goals in the first half and one in the second. For East Fairmont, the win total for the season is now at 11.

For boy’s soccer, East Fairmont fell to Linsly 4-0. Linsly scored three goals in the first half, Stefan Mihajlovic finished the game with a hat trick. Linsly advanced to 15 wins on the season.

Power outages reach day 12 for many

Bridgeport boy’s soccer fell 2-0 to Greenbrier East.

Boy’s Soccer

East Fairmont 0 - Linsly 4

Robert C. Byrd 1 - Parkersburg South 0

Lincoln 12 - St. Marys 2

Tyler 0 - South Harrison 0

Morgantown 1 - Brooke 1

Buckhannon-Upshur 1 - University 1

Webster County 1 - Ravenswood 2

Greenbrier East 2 - Bridgeport 0

Girl’s Soccer

East Fairmont 3 - Linsly 0

Buckhannon-Upshur 5 - University 0

Fairmont Senior 1 - Oak Glen 2

Morgantown 1 - Hurricane 0

Ravenswood 1 - Braxton County 2

