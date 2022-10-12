Saturday on the Pitch

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

University and Buckhannon-Upshur boy’s soccer ended their Saturday contest tied 1-1.

Linsly traveled to East Fairmont to take on the Bees on senior night. The girl’s soccer team for East Fairmont defeated Linsly 3-0, scoring two goals in the first half and one in the second. For East Fairmont, the win total for the season is now at 11.

For boy’s soccer, East Fairmont fell to Linsly 4-0. Linsly scored three goals in the first half, Stefan Mihajlovic finished the game with a hat trick. Linsly advanced to 15 wins on the season.

Bridgeport boy’s soccer fell 2-0 to Greenbrier East.

Boy’s Soccer

East Fairmont 0 - Linsly 4

Robert C. Byrd 1 - Parkersburg South 0

Lincoln 12 - St. Marys 2

Tyler 0 - South Harrison 0

Morgantown 1 - Brooke 1

Buckhannon-Upshur 1 - University 1

Webster County 1 - Ravenswood 2

Greenbrier East 2 - Bridgeport 0

Girl’s Soccer

East Fairmont 3 - Linsly 0

Buckhannon-Upshur 5 - University 0

Fairmont Senior 1 - Oak Glen 2

Morgantown 1 - Hurricane 0

Ravenswood 1 - Braxton County 2

