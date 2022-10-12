Sen. Capito warns about dangers of rainbow fentanyl heading into Halloween

By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is warning parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl heading into the Halloween trick-or-treat season.

Capito and 12 fellow Republican senators released a Public Service Announcement (PSA) about the dangers of the pills that look like candy and powder that resembles sidewalk chalk.

She said “the fentanyl crisis is wreaking havoc in West Virginia and communities throughout the nation and poisoning and killing Americans at record rates.”

Tap or click here to see the full PSA from Capito.

