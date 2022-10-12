St. Francis De Sales Central Catholic School host evacuation drill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -“God forbid if it ever did happen here, we want to be prepared, Principal Arthur Moore.

St. Francis De Sale Central Catholic School Principal Arthur Moore is talking about the large scale coordinated safety drill the school held Wednesday morning.

St. Francis coordinated with local law enforcement and emergency services to re-enact a real time intruder situation.

“They don’t have a script they have to make their own decision based on where the threat is and that gets paged over the school and it’s up to the teachers and even the students to decide what they are going to do”, Mike Fortney, Mon. Co. Emergency management.

The scenario created featured a regular school visitor who was there and got into an altercation which escalated into violence leading to an evacuation drill.

“The younger that you can impress upon your kids how to respond in a real-life situation the more capable and equipped they are going to be if that ever happens so we teach our kids what we do here at school doesn’t just apply at school it may apply if you’re in a mall or at a movie theatre or at a large scale event or a concert if something ever happens you can draw from the training and the learning you go there on the campus of St. Francis”, Principal Arthur Moore.

Principal Moore says St. Francis is the only school to do evacuation drills at this scale, and with law enforcement and Ems during the school day.

Experts say drills like this and reviewing school and business emergency action plans are a must to ensure safety.

“It allows everyone who wouldn’t normally work together the school staff normally wouldn’t work with first responders the school staff normally wouldn’t work with the 911 center so really taking every piece of the puzzle and seeing how the information flow and actually watching it flow and watching it in real life when officers get on scene here what are they going to do because it could happen any time of the day”, Nick Demetici Executive Director of Safer Sight.

The drill lasted 30 minutes and the school has been doing drills like this since 2015.

