Two local men seriously injured in Ohio crash

GoFundMe created for Drake Lemansky by Juliana Sa on behalf of Heather Powell
GoFundMe created for Drake Lemansky by Juliana Sa on behalf of Heather Powell(GoFundMe/Juliana Sa)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTV) - Two men from Lost Creek were seriously injured in a crash on I-70 in Springfield Township, Ohio.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Melecio Herrera-Guzman, of Springfield, was traveling westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.

36-year-old Tiger Hickman, of Lost Creek, was traveling eastbound on I-70 when he was hit head-on by Herrera-Guzman.

Herrera-Guzman was reportedly injured in the crash and transported to Springfield Regional Hospital.

Officials said Hickman and his two passengers, 20-year-old Mark Lafferty, of Lost Creek, and 20-year-old Jake Lemensky, of Springfield, were all flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

All were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, ,according to OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.

A fundraising event will be held this weekend at Four Horsemen Comics and Gaming at the Morgantown Mall to help aid in medical costs, according to Connect Bridgeport. Click here to learn more about the event.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lemensky and Hickman and Lafferty.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Harrison County crash
Justin Pennington
Man taken into custody after reporting active shooter
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
Whitney Kabiru
Woman charged after meth, needles found near teen
Helicopter crash
New details released in Preston Co. aircraft crash

Latest News

Downtown Morgantown.
Main Street Morgantown writes letter to city about concerns downtown
Woman charged after meth, needles found near teen
Warm today and warmer tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Warm today, but warmer tomorrow
Federal Civil Rights Forum held in Morgantown
Federal Civil Rights Forum held in Morgantown