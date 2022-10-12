Two local men seriously injured in Ohio crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTV) - Two men from Lost Creek were seriously injured in a crash on I-70 in Springfield Township, Ohio.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Melecio Herrera-Guzman, of Springfield, was traveling westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.

36-year-old Tiger Hickman, of Lost Creek, was traveling eastbound on I-70 when he was hit head-on by Herrera-Guzman.

Herrera-Guzman was reportedly injured in the crash and transported to Springfield Regional Hospital.

Officials said Hickman and his two passengers, 20-year-old Mark Lafferty, of Lost Creek, and 20-year-old Jake Lemensky, of Springfield, were all flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

All were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, ,according to OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.

A fundraising event will be held this weekend at Four Horsemen Comics and Gaming at the Morgantown Mall to help aid in medical costs, according to Connect Bridgeport. Click here to learn more about the event.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lemensky and Hickman and Lafferty.

