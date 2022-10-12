West Virginia’s Bridge Day is back after pandemic break

(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Thrillseekers from around the world are heading to southern West Virginia for a bridge-jumping event that was called off the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday’s Bridge Day festival in Fayetteville is the one day each year that it’s legal to jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge.

Hundreds of BASE jumpers make the leap by parachuting off the bridge. BASE stands for the places from which jumpers usually leap: buildings, antennae, spans and earth.

As many as 100,000 people are expected to walk across the bridge. Rappellers also will make their way down on a fixed rope from a catwalk under the bridge. Also available is a 700-foot-long zipline from the catwalk to a road below.

The 3,030-foot-long bridge opened to traffic in October 1977. The festival is held on the third Saturday of October every year.

Last year’s festival was canceled after a group representing parachutists said they wouldn’t jump off the nation’s third-highest bridge due to worries about sufficient emergency health care amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event also was canceled in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Harrison County crash
Justin Pennington
Man taken into custody after reporting active shooter
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
Whitney Kabiru
Woman charged after meth, needles found near teen
Helicopter crash
New details released in Preston Co. aircraft crash

Latest News

This photo, provided by the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, on Aug. 28, 2022...
Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
GoFundMe created for Drake Lemansky by Juliana Sa on behalf of Heather Powell
Two local men seriously injured in Ohio crash
Downtown Morgantown.
Main Street Morgantown writes letter to city about concerns downtown