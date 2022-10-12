WVU wide receiver core working to perform in pressure situations

By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:08 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dropped balls has been a topic of conversation since week one for the Mountaineers.

It comes down to just needing to make the play, and to do that the Gold and Blue need to improve fundamentally. The receiver group has been catching upwards of 500 balls on a game week in addition to the catches they have in practice.

It’s not an effort issues, it’s about their abilities holding true in pressure situations.

“We just go back to the basics you know got back on the jugs you know I wouldn’t say the drops were really an issue you know but we did kind of struggle catching the ball against Texas but a we also, all of us made a lot of plays making up for those drops and those drops if we would’ve caught them could’ve taken the game a little further for us. I say we’re slept on a lot I know we have one of the best groups in the country I know that for sure, we’re very underrated but at the end of the day all you can do is make plays on the field to change other people’s perspectives but we don’t really care if anyone else looks at us as underrated wide receivers, we’re just hear trying to help the team win,” said WVU WR Kaden Prather.

