WVSSAC High School Football Rankings ahead of Week 8

Doddridge County, Tucker County remain undefeated
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s WVSSAC high school football rankings are in, below are the NCWV teams who are currently in the Top 16 for all three classes.

Class AAA:

7. Bridgeport

11. Morgantown

12. University

Clas AA:

4. North Marion

T10: East Fairmont

12. Fairmont Senior

13. Lincoln

15. Liberty

T16. Philip Barbour

T16. Lewis County

Class A:

4. Doddridge County

5. Tucker County

14. Clay-Battelle

16. South Harrison

