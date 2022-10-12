WVSSAC High School Football Rankings ahead of Week 8
Doddridge County, Tucker County remain undefeated
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s WVSSAC high school football rankings are in, below are the NCWV teams who are currently in the Top 16 for all three classes.
Class AAA:
7. Bridgeport
11. Morgantown
12. University
Clas AA:
4. North Marion
T10: East Fairmont
12. Fairmont Senior
13. Lincoln
15. Liberty
T16. Philip Barbour
T16. Lewis County
Class A:
4. Doddridge County
5. Tucker County
14. Clay-Battelle
16. South Harrison
