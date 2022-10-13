18-year-old man accused of raping 11-year-old girl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Walker, West Virginia is accused of raping an 11-year-old, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Preston Gohring is his name. He is 18 years old.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the girl told them she was raped by him when she left her house on October third without permission to meet Gohring at his parent’s camper on Goodrich Road in Muskingum Township in Washington County, Ohio.

The sheriff’s office says he admitted to the crime.

