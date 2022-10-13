Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown.

A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital.

This was done by the organization “4 Them We Fight” which is raising awareness about the dangers of illicit drugs.

Mary Bell, the mother of Josh Shelton who is seen on the billboard, says many victims, like her son, aren’t even trying to purchase fentanyl.

It’s now impacting teenagers and young adults who are experimenting for the first time and maybe their friend is going to give them a Percocet for the pain they’re experiencing, or maybe they’re studying or cramming for an exam and going searching for an Adderall and they’re being found dead,” said Bell. “When this type of deception occurs its not an overdose its a poisoning.”

Officials have previously said to assume that any street drug now contains fentanyl. Experts say coming in contact with just a couple grains of the drug is enough to cause death.

Bell says 4 Them We Fight is standing up and purchasing billboards across the country. She says fentanyl poisoning is one of the greatest dangers our nation is facing.

“We want a national public service announcement from The White House down,” said Bell. “When covid occurred, within two weeks of covid, everybody knew the three primary things: wash your hands, social distance, and wear a mask. So where is that sort of public service announcement for what our nation is facing now?”

Now there are forms of fentanyl like the most recent rainbow fentanyl which is disguised to look like candy, but is actually one of the most potent forms of the drug.

