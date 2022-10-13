Bridgeport, Kingwood to host public forum on Amendment 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A public forum on Amendment 2 will be held in Bridgeport and Kingwood before the upcoming election.

The forum in Bridgeport will be at the Council Chambers of Bridgeport City Hall on Oct. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The guest speaker for Bridgeport’s forum will be Kelly Allen with WV Center on Budget Policy. She will have a presentation on the impact of Amendment 2 on schools, counties, and cities.

The forum in Kingwood will be at the Craig Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Featured speakers will include Jonathan Adler, executive director of the West Virginia Association of Counties, and Sen. Eric Tarr, chairman of the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee.

Amendment 2 would give the state Legislature the authority to change or eliminate personal property taxes that currently help to fund county and school operations. Currently, that revenue is a constitutionally protected source of funding for which local governments make the decisions.

