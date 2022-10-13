WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Both northbound lanes of I-79 are closed in Lewis County due to a two-vehicle accident.

The crash was called in around 1 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 87, according to the Lewis County 911 Center.

Officials could not provide much detail into the crash, but they confirmed air medical services has been called to the scene.

Both lanes of I-79 north are shut down with traffic backed up for several miles, according to West Virginia 511.

Crash closes I-79 north in Lewis County (WV511)

It is not known how many people were injured in the crash or the extent of their injuries.

The West Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

