Drunken woman charged for crashing into Clarksburg home, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a woman crashed into a Clarksburg home while driving drunk.

Clarksburg Police responded to the crash at a home on S. 2nd St. around 12:35 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, tried to run from the scene but was quickly caught, according to a criminal complaint.

Yost reportedly told officers she had been drinking earlier in the evening.

Officers said Yost failed all three sobriety tests given to her and had a BAC of 0.143.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Yost has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license, and DUI less than 0.15. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

