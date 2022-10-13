Fairmont State announces fall Commencement date

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has announced when it will honor graduates for its Fall Commencement.

The University will hold two separate ceremonies on Saturday, Nov. 19 to celebrate graduates from each of its five colleges in the Feaster Center on campus.

The Fall Commencement ceremonies will take place as follows:

College of Business & Aviation and College of Liberal Arts – 10 a.m.

College of Education, Health & Human Performance, College of Nursing, College of Science & Technology and Regents Bachelor of Arts – 2 p.m.

Fall Commencement ceremonies will be open to all guests, and tickets will not be issued for entry. Masks are strongly recommended for visitors.

A livestream for each of the ceremonies will be available, allowing those unable to attend to join virtually and view in real-time.

“We look forward to honoring our graduates at the University’s 153rd Commencement,” said Fairmont State University Registrar, Lori Schoonmaker. “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to join together with their loved ones in celebration of all of their achievements.”

In addition to Fall Commencement on Saturday, November 19, the Fairmont State University College of Nursing will honor students at a traditional Pinning Ceremony on Friday, November 18 at 6 p.m. in the Feaster Center.

The Pinning Ceremony will celebrate the completion of the nursing program for students enrolled in the University’s traditional ASN, weekend ASN, LPN-ASN and RN-BSN programs.

