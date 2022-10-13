Fairmont State set to launch its Police Training Academy

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University is preparing for the launch of its Police Training Academy slated to begin in January.

The Fairmont State Police Academy is a rigorous, academically based training program that prepares cadets to enter the law enforcement profession upon graduation.

The University’s Police Academy has been developed to provide comprehensive instruction to cadets, combining a higher level of education and extensive training in several disciplines.

Graduates of the academy will be qualified law enforcement practitioners, well versed in practices that respect all members of the community equally with a specialized knowledge and understanding of fair policing.

“This training will test cadets both mentally and physically,” said Fairmont State University Chief of Police and Director of Police Academy, Jeffrey McCormick. “We’re excited to bring on individuals who are ready to accept the challenges of this profession and serve the people and communities of West Virginia.”

The University’s Police Training Academy has been designed for current and future degree-seeking students at Fairmont State, along with conditionally hired officers within law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

Cadets accepted to the Fairmont State Police Academy will experience an immersive 16-week residential training program on the University’s campus.

“We’re looking forward to graduating well-trained and well-conditioned officers,” McCormick continued. “We aim to instill the necessary knowledge and a wide range of skills within these cadets allowing them to safely serve in the line of duty, but also to ensure they thrive as law enforcement officers.”

Fairmont State’s Police Training Academy will be offered to students and conditionally hired officers biannually.

