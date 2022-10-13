Fall foliage nearing its peak in much of NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Colors are quickly changing throughout the Mountain State, and the West Virginia Department of Tourism encourages visitors and residents to check out some of the nation’s best fall foliage before it’s too late.

“We are thrilled to be catching glimpses of peak color as Almost Heaven swiftly transforms before our eyes,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “We’re in the midst of one of the most beautiful times of the year, and we are hearing from folks all over the state that this is the most beautiful color we’ve had in years. Make this the year that you get out and explore the Mountain State in fall!”

Fall color spreads throughout Webster, Randolph and Upshur Counties are expected to reach their peak over the weekend and into next week.

Officials say to visit the nearby Holly River State Park, Audra State Park and Kumbrabow State Forest to witness astonishing autumn woodland scenes on display.

Colors in Nicholas, Lewis, Clay and Braxton Counties are estimated to be at 70% and will be nearing their peak over the next week or two.

Tucker and Pocahontas Counties both still have stunning hues of reds, oranges and yellows.

The Department of Tourism recommends the following trails where foliage is expected to reach peak color in the next week:

Bickle Knob Observation Tower , an easy 0.2 mile out and back in Randolph County. This short and effortless stretch leads to the Bickle Knob Observation Tower, which can be climbed for unbeatable, panoramic fall views of the Monongahela National Forest. The drive to the trailhead includes dirt roads with breathtaking scenery on both sides.

Alum Creek and Cave Trail , a moderate 2.7 mile loop in Upshur County. Famous to Audra State Park, this trail follows along the Middle Fork River and takes hikers beneath an impressive above-ground cave. Access to the river can be found off the trail, for those who desire to get closer to the water.

Mylius Trail , a moderate 4.8 mile out and back in Randolph County. Part of the Otter Creek Wildlife Management Area, this secluded hike is the ideal way to escape the stress of everyday life and enjoy the great outdoors. The trail starts with a climb up to the junction with Shaver Mountain Trail before continuing down to Otter Creek.

Tecumseh Falls via Reverie Loop Trail , a moderate 4.6 mile loop in Webster County. Located in Holly River State Park, this trail crosses several small streams before arriving at the hidden gem of Tecumseh Falls. Best viewed after recent rainfall, these falls only require guests to hike a few steep inclines in order to reach a lovely rest.

Raven Rocks Trail , a moderate 2.1 mile out and back in Randolph County. This trek, within Kumbrabow State Forest, shows off an excellent view atop a rocky outcrop only half way up the trail. The path is specifically praised for being well maintained and well marked.



