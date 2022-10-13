GSU Women’s Basketball tops Preseason Poll

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last year the entire state of West Virginia seemed to show their support for the Glenville State’s women basketball team as they made history. The reigning DII National Champions are the favorite in this year’s MEC preseason poll.

With a vote conducted by the league’s 12 coaches, Glenville State received eight first place votes to win the conference.

In addition to their national title win, the Pioneers ranked No. 1 in the country for several weeks last season, won their first 29 games and finished the year with only one loss.

Glenville State will ned to replace difference makers All-American Re’Shawna Stone and All-Region guard Zakiyah Winfield heading into the upcoming season.

The Pioneers get underway on Nov. 12th against West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

