GSU Women’s Basketball tops Preseason Poll

Pioneers selected as the favorite to win the MEC Conference
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last year the entire state of West Virginia seemed to show their support for the Glenville State’s women basketball team as they made history. The reigning DII National Champions are the favorite in this year’s MEC preseason poll.

With a vote conducted by the league’s 12 coaches, Glenville State received eight first place votes to win the conference.

In addition to their national title win, the Pioneers ranked No. 1 in the country for several weeks last season, won their first 29 games and finished the year with only one loss.

Glenville State will ned to replace difference makers All-American Re’Shawna Stone and All-Region guard Zakiyah Winfield heading into the upcoming season.

The Pioneers get underway on Nov. 12th against West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe created for Drake Lemansky by Juliana Sa on behalf of Heather Powell
Three local men seriously injured in Ohio crash
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
Fatal crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Harrison County crash
Tracy Lawson
Fairmont man charged for threatening to rob bank

Latest News

WVU defense preps for "fourth down" mentality
WVU preps for Baylors’ “fourth down” mentality
People's Bank Player of the Week: Alex Culp
People’s Bank Player of the Week: East Fairmont’s Alex Culp
CJ Donaldson celebrates in front of the Pitt student section following his first college...
CJ Donaldson out for Baylor game, runnings backs to adjust
WVU update - WR's
WVU wide receiver core working to perform in pressure situations