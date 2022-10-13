Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kohl’s has announced the opening date for its new location in Morgantown.

The store, located at 16 Colliers Crossing, will open on Nov. 4.

The 35,000 sq. ft. store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers.

The store will also feature a 2,500 sq. ft. Sephora, a large active section at the entrance, bright and open aisles, and customer conveniences.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.