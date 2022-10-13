Oktoberfest held at UHC in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) “What better thing to do in October than Oktoberfest,” said Dr. Mark Porvaznik, Chief Quality Officer and Chairman of Infection Prevention.

This is the inaugural year for the Oktoberfest baskets that United Health Care hospitals will be handing out.

The baskets are filled with German inspired goodies, and most items are made right here in West Virginia.

“The community of volunteers have put together a packed basket with German sausages and West Virginian sourced products and we are even hosting this year the Pierpont culinary school on site on campus to bring to life the recipes our committee has put together to make this a special basket,” Dr. Porvaznik said.

The idea for the basket pickup came during COVID when the Holly Ball was canceled, and the hospital wanted to still do something for the community.

“We are proud to be a leader in healthcare for all of north-central West Virginia, and here’s one way that we can give snippets out to the community, and they can also support us,” Dr. Porvaznik said.

The baskets are on sale until Wednesday, Oct. 19th, and they are going for $200. They will be handed out on Oct. 21.

All proceeds made will go to the hospital’s Pediatric Support and Compassion Fund.

“It’s about making sure that newborns leave here getting off to a great start with onesies and need a new car seat and our pediatric unit, you know, we have to keep their spirits up with toys and games they can play with,” Dr. Porvaznik said.

The annual Holly Ball will not be replaced by this event, and dates for that will be announced soon.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.