People’s Bank Player of the Week: East Fairmont’s Alex Culp

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alex Culp played a pivotal role in the Bees’ overtime win against Philip Barbour on Friday, a victory that propelled them to be tied at No. 10 in the WVSSAC rankings and moved the team to 4-2 on the season.

“It drives me knowing that those catches helped the team and it got us the win and it got us what we needed to do to get the win,” said Culp.

The senior had seven catches for 176 yards, three touchdowns, 12 tackles and a fumble recovery. The yardage itself is impressive, but when you put some math to it, Culp averaged just over 25 yards per catch, which is insane. It hasn’t always been that seamless, a few years back he learned real quick what he needed to do to be successful in the Bee’s uniform.

“Freshman year whenever I first went in it didn’t really click yet but fist play I went in against north Marion and I was a small freshman I mean was like weighing 152 I mean I was real small and those kids were so much bigger than me and I was just getting manhandled and I realized that I needed to step it up or else I’m not gonna be able to play,” said Culp.

Brother is one of the biggest parts of football for Culp, “Football is more than just football, you learn a lot more than you think just playing football,” said the senior.

It takes leaders to make a football team and Culp has found himself around great examples of that throughout his career at East Fairmont, “Coaches have definitely shown me what leadership can be and that people younger than me even if it’s just a grade or two below that look up to me so I make sure that I do the best I can just so they follow me and they don’t do anything that they shouldn’t do,” said Culp.

Being a senior is the biggest motivator to Culp, as an upperclassman his role has only heightened on and off the field, “I try to be one of those seniors, that, I joke around a lot too, but I try to be one of those seniors that everybody’s knows they can come to me, but I can be a leader to when I need to be.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.