Polly Opal (Williams) Johnson, 76, of Cowen went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Born December 1, 1945 in Cowen, she was the daughter of the late Adrian and Sarah Alice (Ray) Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Larry Johnson; nephew, James Williams; step-son Jesse Emerich; grandchildren: Ashley Bond and Austin Lafoon; siblings: Lovie Sill, Louvis Newhouse, Russell Beale, Billy Williams, and Jubert Williams. Polly had a fierce love for her children, grandchildren, and her Lord and Savior. She was a past member of the Halo Methodist Church. She was a caring and compassionate woman not only to her family, but to everyone she would meet. She served at the Nicholas County Sheltered Workshop, helping everyone she possibly could. She was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan. But, her biggest priority was always her son, Bubby and nephew, James. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Larry “Bubby” Johnson, Sarah Bragg (husband, Gary), Goldie Ella Bond, all of Cowen, Lisa Johnson of Summersville, Lynn Ahmed (husband, Junaid) of Illinois, and Paula Johnson of Virginia; siblings: Jimmy Dale Williams (wife, Kathy), Harold Williams (wife, Ruth), Eddie Williams, and Bertha Chaffin, all of Cowen; sister-in-law, Hazel Williams; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Polly’s life will be held 11am, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, with Pastor Keith Williams officiating. Friends may join the family at 10am prior to the service time for visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to the Nicholas County Sheltered Workshop at “Bright Horizons”, PO Box 730, 16810 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV 26205. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Johnson family.

