Rain ends today, cooler conditions on the way!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once the rain leaves today, the next few days will be quiet and mild. But as for what next week is like, find out in the video above.

Yesterday was warmer-than-average for early-October and partly sunny, but this morning will not be as nice, as a cold front brings rain into our region. Most of those showers will move east by midday, after dropping 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain in some areas. By the afternoon, skies will be partly sunny. Combined with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph and highs in the low-60s, this afternoon will be okay. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds, and temperatures will drop into the low-40s. Some patchy fog may form as well. By tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be mostly clear, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Combined with highs in the low-60s, tomorrow will be a good day to go outside. The weekend starts out with seasonable, partly sunny conditions, but by Sunday evening, a cold front will bring a few rain showers into our region. After that, a colder air mass will settle in from the north, resulting in highs in the 40s and lows close to freezing next week. There is also a chance of snow in the mountainous areas early next week, although there is uncertainty there. Barring that, expect partly sunny skies. In short, tomorrow will be mild and sunny, and after this weekend, next week will definitely feel like fall.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Light rain this morning, but after midday, the rain leaves. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High: 66.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 63.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, low chance of a rain shower. High: 72.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.