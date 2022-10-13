Randolph County man dies in farming accident, sheriff says

A Randolph County man died in a farming accident last week, authorities said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man died in a farming accident last week, authorities said.

Randolph County deputies were called to a reported farming accident on Pine View Dr. in Elkin last Friday.

Upon arrival, they found an elderly man trapped under a farm tractor’s back wheel behind a home, with the tractor on his chest and neck area, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man later succumbed to his injuries, RCSO said.

The man’s identity has not been publicly released.

