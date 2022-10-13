Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officials said she defrauded the West Virginia Medicaid Program of almost $10,000.

Carrie Collins, of Beverly, was employed by her mother and grandmother through a Kanawha County business as a federally contracted employer agent, according to a criminal complaint.

An investigation by the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office determined Collins fraudulently claimed she worked for the business between April 2018 and October 2019.

The fraudulent time sheets Collins submitted caused the business “to bill and be paid for fraudulent claims by the WV Medicaid Program for services not rendered,” authorities said.

Court documents say the state Medicaid Program lost a total amount of $9,609.72.

Collins has been charged with Fraudulent Schemes and Medicaid Fraud. She was taken into custody without incident on Thursday and transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

