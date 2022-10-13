WVU preps for Baylors’ “fourth down” mentality

Bears have gone for it 16 times on fourth down this year
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU defense has to be ready to play fourth plays against Baylor. The bears have a willingness to go for it and a four downs mentality.

Compared to their opponents, Baylor is averaging nearly three minutes more in time of possession, which cannot be ignored.

The Bears have gone for it 16 times on fourth down and been successful 10. It’s something the Mountaineer defense can prepare for based on field position and personnel, but for the rest, the gold and blue just have to be mentally and physically ready for what Baylor brings and what they are known to do.

“Every series you know in the back of your head you know there’s a possibility to play four downs and if you gotta play it then you just if you have to adjust to something that there doing specifically for that, which they really don’t do so you just have to be ready to play the extra down, you can look at it a coupe of ways, you’re playing two first downs or you’re playing two second downs, however you want to look at whatever third down is, where the ball is, at the point int he game you know it just depends how you look at it whether it changes your play call or not, and you just gotta be aware that that’s their philosophy and that’s what there gonna do, so every situations different, every point, you just don’t know until you get to the game,” said defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley.

