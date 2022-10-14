Airplane with cracked windshield lands at NCWV Airport
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An airplane with a cracked windshield landed at North Central West Virginia Airport on Friday.
The plane reported an “Alert 2″ to authorities due to a cracked windshield around 11:38 a.m. Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.
Officials said the plane landed safely around noon.
Several agencies responded in case the plane did not land safely, including the following:
- Fire Departments
- Anmoore
- Bridgeport
- Clarksburg
- Nutter Fort
- EMS
- Flemington
- Harrison County
- Marion County
- Bridgeport Police Department
- Harrison County Office of Emergency Management
5 News has reached out to NCWV Airport officials for more details.
