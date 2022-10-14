Airplane with cracked windshield lands at NCWV Airport

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An airplane with a cracked windshield landed at North Central West Virginia Airport on Friday.

The plane reported an “Alert 2″ to authorities due to a cracked windshield around 11:38 a.m. Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the plane landed safely around noon.

Several agencies responded in case the plane did not land safely, including the following:

  • Fire Departments
    • Anmoore
    • Bridgeport
    • Clarksburg
    • Nutter Fort
  • EMS
    • Flemington
    • Harrison County
    • Marion County
  • Bridgeport Police Department
  • Harrison County Office of Emergency Management

5 News has reached out to NCWV Airport officials for more details.

