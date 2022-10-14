Airplane with cracked windshield lands at NCWV Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An airplane with a cracked windshield landed at North Central West Virginia Airport on Friday.

The plane reported an “Alert 2″ to authorities due to a cracked windshield around 11:38 a.m. Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the plane landed safely around noon.

Several agencies responded in case the plane did not land safely, including the following:

Fire Departments Anmoore Bridgeport Clarksburg Nutter Fort

EMS Flemington Harrison County Marion County

Bridgeport Police Department

Harrison County Office of Emergency Management

5 News has reached out to NCWV Airport officials for more details.

