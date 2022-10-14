C. Lynn Bennett, 75 years old, passed away early morning on Friday, October 14, 2022. She had just gotten settled into Manchin Assisted Living, after a 3 week visit to the hospital where she recovered from Staph pneumonia. Unfortunately, her weakened lungs (stage 4 lung cancer) and congestive heart failure proved to be just too much.

Born in 1947, this baby boomer leaped onto the scene and had exemplary grades in school. She strived to be the best in any endeavor, like dance class and band. She went on to get a degree in History and Education from Shepherd University. Landing her first job teaching in Harrison County, she went on to become a teaching Principal at several schools. She moved to Salem, WV and married the love of her life, Ben Bennett. Then she was offered the opportunity to work in a much larger capacity at RESA VII as Program Director developing new programs for the Region. Some included: instrumental in creation of the Educational Technology Leadership Certification at Salem University, offered teacher & staff trainings state wide, offered support to librarians and media specialists, secured numerous educational/technology grants statewide, and worked with repurposing computers to distribute to schools.

Lynn also worked tirelessly at the same time with her husband creating Bennett Cable Service for underserved areas in the mid-1980s.

She then “retired” … created Bennett Educational Consulting and secured numerous educational/technology grants statewide; and the Heart Grant, and these participating teaching professionals became her great friends, adding joy to her life for approximately 15 years.

Lynn was requested by the Treasurer’s Office (liaison) to create the Financial Literacy Program. As she was winding down, she was the architect of the Wiles Hill Grade School Association. With the historic display at the school, she has brought back together almost 300 former students and teachers of the historic district. She has also directed the Dodrill Family Reunion, in its 85th year, over two decades as families fall further and further from the tree. Her generosity is well appreciated by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son, Mike Smith (Jackie) and grandsons Nicholas and Joey Smith all of Virginia, her brother, Doug Wiley (Kathy) of Morgantown, and her loving cat Fiona. In addition, she is survived by hundreds of close-knit cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Paul Bennett; her parents, Dortha (Gross) and Warren Wiley; grandparents Zela and Stanley Gross, and Manila and Howard Hiner.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Sunday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022. Interment will follow in Elk View Memorial Cemetery.

