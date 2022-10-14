First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chrissy from Lewis-Upshur Animal Control joined First at 4.

She brought RJ, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about adopting RJ and how many other animals are at the facility, including 80 dogs that were seized from an Upshur County trailer earlier this month.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released
Crash closes I-79 north in Lewis County
UPDATE: Man dies in crash on I-79 in Lewis County
FILE
Randolph County man dies in farming accident, sheriff says
Jennifer Yost
Drunken woman charged for crashing into Clarksburg home, police say
Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K

Latest News

You have until October 11 to register to vote.
State voter registration deadline October 18th
Voter reg info
Voter reg info
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Baylor 2
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Baylor 2
Spotlight on Business: A&L Back in Time