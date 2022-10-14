First Alert Evening Forecast

Tomorrow’s going to be mild but windy!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for October 14th, 2022

For all the details of this First Alert Weather Event as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 45

Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy: High: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High: 68

Monday: Cloudy and windy: High: 51

