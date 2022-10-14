Local health officials not claiming victory yet on Monkeypox

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There has been some confusion about the viral disease. According to health officials, Monkeypox is a virus caught through contact that lasts around 4 weeks.

Lee Smith, from the Mon County Health Department, said as of last week, Monkeypox cases that have been diagnosed in West Virginia has remained at 8.

He said two of those are in Monongalia County, but it has not continued to increase.

“There haven’t been a lot of newly diagnosed cases, so we would euphemistically say that it has plateaued. It takes weeks for this to run its course, so we don’t want to wave the flag and yell victory and not be able to substantiate that.”

Smith said local health departments have limited access to vaccines because West Virginia is not a high-risk area for the virus.

He said they are trying to get the vaccines they do have to the people who are at higher risk.

“The government makes the decision on who gets what, and it’s based on number of active cases that you have. Two cases out of the United States hardly puts you at the front of this list, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have people who are at risk.”

He said it takes up to a week from contact and exposure before people see symptoms of the virus.

Smith said there are signs to look out for if you think you might have the disease.

“You don’t feel right, feel a little rough, maybe a headache, maybe fever, joint muscle aches, that kind of stuff.”

He said once you catch the virus, you will have lifelong immunity to it after it runs its course. If you want more information about the vaccine, contact your local health department.

