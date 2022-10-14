House Call: WVU’s School of Nursing’s new campus Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. United Hospital Center is working to get nurses into the workforce faster with its new medical campus in Bridgeport in partnership with the WVU School of Nursing. Here to talk about the staff of the new state-of-the-art campus is Bridgeport Campus Chair Veronica Gallo.

1. Veronica’s history with UHC is one that goes back many years.

I began my nursing career as a graduate nurse at United Hospital Center in the 1990s. They gave be my first experience as a registered nurse. Fast-forward several years and they also gave me the opportunity to teach as a clinical instructor for a local nursing school. Coming back now to oversee this new endeavor is like coming home to the institution who took a chance on me.

2. Veronica introduces us to the faculty and staff that will be at the campus.

Of course! Between myself and our two full-time faculty there is a combined 45+ years of nursing experience and 25 years teaching experience. Among us we have two National League for Nursing Certified nurse educators, a certified nurse practitioner, three masters degrees and one doctoral degree. Mrs. Kimberly Derico will be leading our maternity and pediatric courses, while Mrs.Kelly Hazuka will lead our adult health courses. Our program assistant, Ms. Kendall Craig, comes to us with experience in higher education and nursing education. We are blessed with a highly talented and skilled team!

3. What does it take to be a nurse?

To be a nurse, it takes compassion, a desire to care for others, and a desire to be a life-long learner. It is so more than a profession — it’s a calling. Nursing school is challenging, so students must also be dedicated to the nursing curriculum. Their hard work does pay off, though. Our nurses are career ready and obtain employment in highly sought-after areas. Nurses who have obtained their Bachelor of Science in Nursing can earn higher salaries and are better positioned to advance in their careers.

