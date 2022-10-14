James Fortune “Jimmie” Barberio, 71, originally from North View area, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was born in Clarksburg on July 28, 1951, the son of the late John James and Margaret Alice Barberio. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Casto Barberio of Charlotte, NC; two sons, James F. Barberio II and his wife Stacy of Harrisburg, NC; Scott V. Barberio and his wife, Kristine of Monroe, NC.; and seven grandchildren; Blake Dockery, Bryson, West, Braden, Jalie, Brock and Samantha Barberio. Also surviving are three sisters; Alice DeFazio and her husband Mark of Bridgeport; Patricia Barberio and her companion Bill Hawkinberry of Bridgeport; and Cynthia Salfia and her husband Mark of Clarksburg. Also, are his sister-in-law Sherry Marra and husband Claude of Morgantown; sister-in-law Brenda Albright of Pickens; brother-in-law Mike Casto and wife Tina of Lost Creek; and sister-in-law Melissa Casto of Buckhannon. Several nieces and nephews: Mark Salfia and his wife Jessica of Martinsburg; Maria DeFazio of Charlotte, NC; Jessica Best and her husband Steven of Silver Spring, MD; MAJ Matthew House, US Army, and his wife Deanna of Ft. Knox, KY; and AJ DeFazio and his companion Sarah Waara of Charlotte, NC; Carey Huffman and husband Dave of Winfield; Chrissy Hoye and husband Jimmy of Fincastle, VA; Jason Albright and wife Sarah of Lost Creek; Josh Albright and wife Jennifer of Bridgeport, along with several great-nieces and great-nephews complete his family. Jimmie graduated from Victory High School in 1969 where he was a member of the football, basketball, golf and track teams. He remained loyal to high school friends and enjoyed being with them throughout the years. Starting at Creasey Company as a truck loader in 1973, he was eventually promoted to category manager/buyer. As companies came and went, he was never without a job, being sought after in the later years. As marketing manager/buyer, he was both mentor and friend to all he served. He worked in that field for 30+ years where he handled his daily tasks with integrity, loyalty and humor. He loved sports and loved sharing his knowledge with his children and grandchildren. He was a volunteer coach in baseball, football, and basketball throughout his life. Nothing gave him more joy than watching his children and grandchildren play whatever sport was in season. With few exceptions he never missed a practice or a game. Jim’s family was central to his life. He and his wife celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2022 honoring a life together full of love, support, and loyalty, that carried over into his close relationships with his sons, Jimmie and Scott and their families who cherished his presence, humor, and dedication to the grandchildren who lovingly called him Papaw. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 6 – 8 p.m. on Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 2107 Pride Avenue, Clarksburg, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2002, with Father Akila Rodrigo as Celebrant. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.