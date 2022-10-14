Logan firefighter remembered as hero

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A health condition took the life of 51-year-old Donald Copley, who spent the majority of his life serving on the Logan Fire Department.

When Chief Scott Beckett thinks about Copley, who he grew up with, he thinks about what being a hero means.

“Spent the bulk of his life serving this community,” Beckett said. “Always had a smile on his face, always had a kind word, always willing to help people. It didn’t matter what the situation was.”

Beckett remembers the first day Copley came to work with his neck hurting.

“He has suffered tremendously. He came to work one day and thought he had slept wrong, and it just progressed from there,” Beckett said.

The last couple months Copley fought for his life in hospital and hospital. He took his last breaths Wednesday afternoon at J.W. Ruby Memorial in Morgantown.

“Ended up being an infection at the base of his skull and spine and ended up causing strokes and so much trauma to him that he could not overcome it,” Beckett said.

Beckett said Copley served the Logan Department for more than 30 years. His father also worked there, and his son is currently a firefighter there.

The last time Beckett saw him, Copley was back from the hospital with his wife in Logan when he spotted a house on fire.

“The occupant was saying the someone was in there so Donald, as sick as he was, entered the structure, made a search and cleared the house before we even got there,” Beckett said.

Beckett said to find a real hero, just look to Donald Copley who ran to the fires, volunteered and served his community faithfully.

“Guys like us don’t say we love you, so I would want him to know,” Beckett said. “I think he does, I don’t want this to be goodbye because I know one day we will meet again.”

Beckett said they never expected the illness to take a turn, but he said Copley’s passing is one of a few tragic deaths the department has experienced in the last few years.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.