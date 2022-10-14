Man facing murder charges following deadly shooting
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after a shooting that killed another man.
According to West Virginia State Police, Cory Donahue, 30 of Branchland, West Virginia, is accused of firing a single shot from a long gun, hitting Richard Vance, 34 of Branchland.
Troopers report the shooting happened Thursday just after 6:30 p.m. at a home along Sand Gap Road.
Vance was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital by Healthnet.
Troopers say Donahue was located a short time later on Sand Gap Road. They say he was arrested without incident and charged with murder.
Further information has not been released.
