Man facing murder charges following deadly shooting

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after a shooting that killed another man.

According to West Virginia State Police, Cory Donahue, 30 of Branchland, West Virginia, is accused of firing a single shot from a long gun, hitting Richard Vance, 34 of Branchland.

Troopers report the shooting happened Thursday just after 6:30 p.m. at a home along Sand Gap Road.

Vance was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital by Healthnet.

Troopers say Donahue was located a short time later on Sand Gap Road. They say he was arrested without incident and charged with murder.

Cory Donahue (Western Regional Jail)
Further information has not been released.

