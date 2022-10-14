Man facing murder charges following deadly shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after a shooting that killed another man.

According to West Virginia State Police, Cory Donahue, 30 of Branchland, West Virginia, is accused of firing a single shot from a long gun, hitting Richard Vance, 34 of Branchland.

Troopers report the shooting happened Thursday just after 6:30 p.m. at a home along Sand Gap Road.

Vance was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital by Healthnet.

Troopers say Donahue was located a short time later on Sand Gap Road. They say he was arrested without incident and charged with murder.

Further information has not been released.

