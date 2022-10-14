MCSO warns of scammers pretending to be sergeant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of a scam affecting several people.

There are people who reportedly call citizens pretending to be SGT William Tennant saying he has important documents for them.

The imposters are then threatening arrest for an outstanding warrant unless money is provided over the phone, according to the MCSO.

Citizens are reminded that a deputy will never ask for money over the phone.

Anyone who has any questions or who have received one of these calls is asked to call the MCSO at 304-291-7260.

