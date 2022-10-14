MCSO warns of scammers pretending to be sergeant

SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT(WGCL)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of a scam affecting several people.

There are people who reportedly call citizens pretending to be SGT William Tennant saying he has important documents for them.

The imposters are then threatening arrest for an outstanding warrant unless money is provided over the phone, according to the MCSO.

Citizens are reminded that a deputy will never ask for money over the phone.

Anyone who has any questions or who have received one of these calls is asked to call the MCSO at 304-291-7260.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released
Crash closes I-79 north in Lewis County
UPDATE: Man dies in crash on I-79 in Lewis County
FILE
Randolph County man dies in farming accident, sheriff says
Jennifer Yost
Drunken woman charged for crashing into Clarksburg home, police say
Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K

Latest News

Voter reg info
Voter reg info
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Baylor 2
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Baylor 2
Spotlight on Business: A&L Back in Time
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Baylor 4
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Baylor 4