New terminal at NCWV Airport opens

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A brand new terminal at Harrison County’s North Central West Virginia Airport is now operational.

Senator Joe Manchin and airline executives were on hand for the opening of the $15 million project.

It’s the latest step in a big expansion of the airport that includes a future “Aerotech Business Park.”

The new terminal replaces some aging infrastructure and is expected to double the airport’s capacity.

