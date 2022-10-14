Nice afternoon, colder conditions on the way!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re ending this workweek on a mild, sunny note, but next week, colder temperatures will come through, and we may even see snow. Find out when, and what impacts to expect, in the video above.

Yesterday morning, a cold front brought rain showers into our region. Today, that system will be east of us, and a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air from out west into our region. As a result, this afternoon will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a couple of clouds. Combined with southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the low-to-mid-60s, it’s a good day to go outside. Overnight, clouds will push in ahead of a disturbance out west, resulting in partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-40s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s, so tomorrow will be a good day to go out. Then on Sunday night into Monday, another cold front will bring some rain into our region, mostly in the mountainous areas. The front leaves on Monday, but upper-level disturbances will then push into our region, causing temperatures to drop into the 40s for the highs, and at or below the freezing level for our lows. This means that, in addition to isolated rain shower in the lowlands, we’ll likely see our first snow showers in the mountainous areas, which may result in slick conditions and other problems. So we are watching carefully. This lasts until Wednesday, when warmer, drier air flows in and results in partly sunny skies and higher temperatures. In short, today and tomorrow will be nice, and after Sunday, colder, cloudier conditions, with some rain and snow, will push in.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies, with a few clouds. High: 64.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a few clouds. Low: 45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a few clouds. High: 69.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies, with most of the clouds in the afternoon and evening. High: 63.

