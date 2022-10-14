One person flown to the hospital following crash involving motorcycle

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was flown to Ruby Memorial in Morgantown following a crash involving a motorcycle in Upshur County.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:30 p.m. on Rt. 20 south of the West Virginia Wildlife Center.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer pulled into the path of a motorcycle, authorities said.

The driver of the motorcycle was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to officials. The driver of the Chevy Trailblazer refused to be taken to the hospital.

Chief Deputy Coffman, Deputy Collins, and Deputy Forte with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office are investigating while being assisted by the Natural Resource Police.

