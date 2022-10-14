Patricia Ann Johnson, 72, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Thursday October 13, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Clarksburg Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.

Patricia was born in Weston on March 19, 1950, a daughter of the late Russell Denver Forinash and Velva Marie Brown. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard Forinash; one sister-in-law, Maryann Forinash; life-long companion, Ernie Kidd; and the father of her children, Edward F. Johnson.

Forever cherishing their memories of Patricia are her children: Russell Johnson and wife, Ky, and Doug Johnson and companion, Veronica McVay; one grandchild, Riley Johnson; two sisters: Ruth Niday and Marcia Watson and companion, Ed Ballard; three brothers: William Forinash and wife, Montie, Charles Forinash, and Tom Forinash, all of Weston.

Patricia spent her years as a homemaker raising her children and caring for her home. She was Methodist by faith. Patricia was an excellent cook and she enjoyed spending her free time doing puzzle books. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Patricia’s request for Private Services will be held at a later date. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Patricia Ann Johnson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

