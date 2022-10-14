Portion of Rt. 250 to be closed next week for work on I-79 bridge

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of Rt. 250 will be closed next week as crews work to reconstruct an I-79 bridge.

Rt. 250 will have one northbound lane closed at the White Hall/South Fairmont exit of I-79 starting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 a.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

The lane will remain closed until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Officials say crews will be working to reconstruct the deck of the I-79 Middletown Bridge.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

