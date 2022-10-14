Spotlight on Business

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Alot of collecting a lot of cleaning and a lot of work but we enjoy it together”, Lee Glover Owner of A&L Back In Time.

Owners’ Lee and Allyson Glover have been in business in the Fairmont and Bridgeport area with their antique shop A&L back in time for three years.

It all started when lee was a little boy and his mom introduced him to the world of collecting where he later introduced his wife.

“My mom she got me hooked on this yard sale stuff then I went from yard sales to buying estates, so I buy estates and I do a lot of online stuff”, Lee Glover Owner of A&L Back In Time.

“I’ve always collected stuff myself which he has collected more than I have but we were neighbors for years and got together and it’s working very well”, Allyson Glover Owner of A&L Back In Time.

The shop is filled with rare oddities ranging from Eiland heads all the way to NSYNC dolls.

“I just pick the odd stuff the weird stuff you know what I mean”, Lee Glover Owner of A&L Back In Time.

Lee wasn’t exaggerating either one of his favorite pieces he has in his shop came from across the world in Indonesia.

“The stories on this stuff is more important than what you are selling like the statues they all come from Indonesia this guy went over there for 6 months at a time worked bought it back and sold it, but he passed away, so his kids sold everything”, Lee Glover Owner of A&L Back In Time.

The biggest and lees favorite statue in the shop took over a year to make and had to be shipped in multiple pieces from Indonesia.

“It took him a year and 6 months to do that he worked on that thing for a year and 6 months carving it there’s not another one like it it’s just unreal he put a lot of time and a lot of effort in that”, Lee Glover Owner of A&L Back In Time.

Lee and Allyson are always looking to buy your oddities and collectibles and their four-story shop is located in Fairmont off Morgantown Ave.

Lee also has antique furniture and other items you may need he says all you have to do is ask and fork out a little cash.

“Oh yeah, I have buildings full of stuff it’s unbelievable and the fourth floor I’m jammed”, Lee Glover Owner of A&L Back In Time.

” I just look for different stuff unique stuff because someone’s always looking for something”, Lee Glover Owner of A&L Back In Time.

The store is sure to have something that catches your eye and its open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 AM -5 PM.

